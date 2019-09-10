|
METZ, Marylou 92, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul M. Metz and grandson Benjamin Crawford. Survived by her children Sandy Crawford, William Metz, Carol Metz and Ted Metz and friend Marcia Mauer; grandchildren Angie (Neal) Riggsby, Gregg (Kim) Metz, Tanya (Tony) Ford, Brett Metz and friend Amber, Valerie (Jason) Havens, Lacie Jane Metz; great-grandchildren Brice, Chaney, Haley, Hunter, Makyenzie, Macie, Hayley, Liam, Allie, Frankie and Kolbie. She was a full time homemaker with a heart good as gold. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Burtnett officiating. Interment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019