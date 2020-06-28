Mathias FUCHS

FUCHS, Mathias C. "Matt" Age 69, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence. Matt was born in Hamilton, on January 17, 1951, the son of Mathias E. and Rita (Arno) Fuchs. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, a 1969 graduate of Garfield High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army. Matt married Karen Cosby on October 9, 1992, in Hamilton. He had been employed as a painter for the Mosler Safe Co. and later worked as a custodian for Fairfield City Schools. He is survived by his wife, Karen; two children, Matthew (Jessica) McIntosh, of Trenton and Kasey Fuchs, of Fairfield; two brothers, Thomas Fuchs and Michael (Melissa) Fox all of Hamilton; four sisters, Terry (Donald) Jeffries, of Hamilton, Ann (John) Spears, of Hamilton, Rita Enderle, of Fairfield and Mary Jo (James) Miller, of Fairfield and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Linda Robbins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Avenue, Hamilton, with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass from 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. The family would like to thank Michelle and the entire staff at Crossroads Hospice of Blue Ash for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Ann Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 28, 2020.