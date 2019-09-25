Home

Matilda ALLEN

Matilda ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Matilda "Madeline" Passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019 after a short illness, at with her son by her side. Madeline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward "Brad" Allen, Jr., and her parents, August and Emma Pennesi. Madeline is survived by her daughter, Kristen Algiers (Andrew); son, Gregory Allen; grandchildren, Ryan & Josh Berger, Garrett & Ally Algiers, Eric, Allie, Emma and Olivia Holbrook, and Grayden and Tyler Allen as well as life-long friends, Ray and Johnny Trickey, and many maternal cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Private burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or in Madeline's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
