1/
MATILDA SHOUN
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHOUN (Hamilton), Matilda Matilda Hamilton Shoun, age 91, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, in Owingsville, Kentucky. Matilda was born on February 19, 1929, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Thurman and Katherine Ferguson Hamilton. She married Bruce Shoun on September 24, 1955, in Liberty, Indiana. Matilda worked for 40 years as theaccounts payable clerk for General Motors in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of the Keaton United Methodist Church, of Keaton, Kentucky. Matilda was an avid traveler. She is survived by her nephews, Thurman Hamilton (and Sherry), of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Everett Lee Hamilton (and Kim), of Hillsboro, Kentucky, Bruce Hamilton (and Heather), of Wallingford, Kentucky, Paul Hamilton (and Lori), of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; her nieces, Erma Jean Humphfner, of Somerset and Beverly Shoun, of Columbus, Indiana; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. Preceding Matilda in death are her parents; her husband; and her brother, Everett Hamilton. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company, with Bro. Joey Ferguson and John Roger Bolin officiating. Interment will be in Science Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thurman Hamilton, Everett Lee Hamilton, Bruce Hamilton, Paul Hamilton, Adam Hamilton, Estill Hamilton, Scott Hamilton and Eugene Hamilton. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, after 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, until time for services. Family and visitors attending services on Saturday will enter and exit Somerset Undertaking Company by our Maple Street entrance, due to the downtown car show. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice. You may sign the online register book or send condolences to the family at www.somersetundertaking.com. Somerset Undertaking Company is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Somerset Undertaking Co. and Crematory - Somerset
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Somerset Undertaking Co. and Crematory - Somerset
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Somerset Undertaking Co. and Crematory - Somerset
113 N. Main St.
Somerset, KY 42501
(606) 678-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Somerset Undertaking Co. and Crematory - Somerset

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved