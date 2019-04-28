WHITE, Matt Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne Nursing Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Matt was born in Hazard, Kentucky on September 17, 1946 to Allison White and Martha White. On February 14, 1970 in Hamilton, he married Pamela Gay. Matt was a machinist at Advanced Drainage Systems for 30 years retiring in 2009. He loved playing golf, fishing, and camping. Matt was also an avid UK basketball fan. The love of his life was spending time with his grandchildren. Matt is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pam White; his children, Aaron (Heather) White, Brian (Sara) White, Chad (Aimee) White; five grandchildren, Jordan White, Haley White, Alex White, Annalise White, and Maximus White; his siblings, Dana Sue (Bill) DelGrande and Mac White. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Martha White; and one sister, Nagonda White. Funeral service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Kris Theobald of Freedom Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Freedom Baptist Church. The family wishes to express a special thank you to everyone at Freedom Baptist Church, especially to Rev. Kris Theobald. Matt truly thought of him as another son. Also a special thanks to Fort Hamilton IMC, to Jamestowne Nursing Center, and to Fresenius Kidney Care. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital and to the s. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary