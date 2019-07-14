BRUNN, Matthew W. "Matt" 50, of Urbana, passed away July 10, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born February 20, 1969 in Springfield. Matt was the owner of B & S Mobile Home Services. He is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Brenda Hesson. Through his relationship with Brenda, Matt gained two children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, and he leaves several of them to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Ward and Iris Harrah, and his father, Bob Brunn. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-1:30 pm. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 14, 2019