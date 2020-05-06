|
CHAPMAN, Matthew A. 55, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on February 20,1965, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late James Chapman, Sr. and Barbara Jean Pinkerton. He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Barbara Jean and Jim Pinkerton; father and step-mother, James Chapman, Sr. and Louise Chapman; brother, Joseph Chapman; and sister, April Hurley. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James Jr. and Tammy Chapman; nephew, James (Danielle) Chapman; nieces, Sara Chapman and Erika Portman; great-nieces and nephews, Destinie, Cameron and Hannah Mingee, Kyler and Karlee Chapman, J'lynn and Janiel Portman; brother-in-law, Bill Hurley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt was born with multiple disabilities with the biggest being he was born deaf. He learned to live life to its fullest with these disabilities and enjoyed being a part of the deaf community in Clark County. He graduated from South High School, worked at TAC Industries and also worked as a mechanic on bikes in Columbus. He was avid animal lover who was always happy and on the move. Matt had a larger than life personality and could make anyone smile. His family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kurian, the staff at Davita Midwest Dialysis and all of the other great people who have compassionately taken care of Matt over the years. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. with funeral beginning at 3p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020