MATTHEW DAUGHERTY

DAUGHERTY, Matthew 8, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Dayton Children's Hospital. Matthew was born July 10, 2012, in Springfield, OH, to Ronald and Cheryl (Smith) Daugherty. He was a member of Victory Faith Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by seven siblings, Tiffany, Shaunda, Joyce (fiancé, Chris), Tiara, Katie, Titus and Angel; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; and his fraternal grandfather. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
