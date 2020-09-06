1/1
Matthew FRANKLIN
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
FRANKLIN, Matthew Therone Age 75, of Trotwood, OH, passed away peacefully at home from long term illness on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Matthew was born in Hemingway, S.C. on September 21, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Rose Franklin, and his brother, Ben (Jo Carol). He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlette; his daughters, Krista Franklin, of Chicago IL, Nakeyia Worley Allen, of Trotwood, OH; beloved grandson, Lawrence Joseph, Jr., brothers, Allen and Albert (Minnie), and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the coronavirus, Matthew will be memorialized in a private family service at his home in Trotwood, OH. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. You may express condolences to the family and find a full obituary at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
