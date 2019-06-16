Home

GANTT, Sgt. Matthew Michael "Matt" Age 40, of Chicago, IL passed away on June 11, 2019. Visitation is Monday, June 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering, Ohio. A brief visitation will be held at St. Charles one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Matt's name to "Hope For The Warriors" (hopeforthewarriors.org) or to a Veteran's organization of choice. See online obituary for more information: www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/172807/Matthew-Gantt/Dayton-OH
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
