Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew GLANDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew GLANDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew GLANDON Obituary
GLANDON, Matthew Alan Age 37 of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 11 years, Shelby E. Glandon; his baby girls, Hayley "HayHay" (age 16), Hope "Elizabeth" (age 7), and Madison "Maddie Jo" (age 3); and dog, Sally girl (age 7). The service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 2221 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424 followed by a gathering at his home. To see the full obituary please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now