GLANDON, Matthew Alan Age 37 of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 11 years, Shelby E. Glandon; his baby girls, Hayley "HayHay" (age 16), Hope "Elizabeth" (age 7), and Madison "Maddie Jo" (age 3); and dog, Sally girl (age 7). The service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 2221 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424 followed by a gathering at his home. To see the full obituary please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019