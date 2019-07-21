HORVATH, Matthew J. "Matt" Age 62 of Oakwood, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Matt was born February 20, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. He will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy", twin sons, Oliver (Abigail) and Benjamin (Alicia), parents, James and Mary Ann, and brothers, Mark (Jean) and Mike. Matt is also cherished by his two grandchildren, Emilia and Olton. He graduated from Alter High School and received a B.A. and Masters from the University of Dayton. He spent his career advocating for those with disabilities. His caring, gentleness, and kindness was recognized by all who crossed paths with him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willing Heart Dalmatian Rescue, Inc., http://www.whdr.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019