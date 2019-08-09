|
MAYER, Matthew J. Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence. Matthew retired from Delco Moraine, a Division of General Motors, with over 30 years of service, member of St. Peter Catholic Church, U.S. Marine Veteran, was an active member of a Senior League softball team & basketball team and enjoyed daily walks through Tom Cloud Park. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eugenia A. "Jeanne" in 2018. Matthew is survived by his daughters, Diana Coddington of Columbus & Jonelle Mayer of Dayton; sons & daughters-in-law, Stephen & Barbara Mayer of Lebanon, Daniel & Kathleen Mayer of Beavercreek, Scott & Patricia Mayer of New Carlisle; sister & brother-in-law, Clara & Carl Cordonnier; grandchildren, Briana (Ashlee), Shaina, Hannah, Rebecca, Alexander & Delila; great-granddaughter, Remi and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 2-5 PM Sunday.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019