Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
6161 Chambersburg Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew MAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew MAYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew MAYER Obituary
MAYER, Matthew J. Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence. Matthew retired from Delco Moraine, a Division of General Motors, with over 30 years of service, member of St. Peter Catholic Church, U.S. Marine Veteran, was an active member of a Senior League softball team & basketball team and enjoyed daily walks through Tom Cloud Park. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eugenia A. "Jeanne" in 2018. Matthew is survived by his daughters, Diana Coddington of Columbus & Jonelle Mayer of Dayton; sons & daughters-in-law, Stephen & Barbara Mayer of Lebanon, Daniel & Kathleen Mayer of Beavercreek, Scott & Patricia Mayer of New Carlisle; sister & brother-in-law, Clara & Carl Cordonnier; grandchildren, Briana (Ashlee), Shaina, Hannah, Rebecca, Alexander & Delila; great-granddaughter, Remi and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 2-5 PM Sunday.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now