|
|
SHERIDAN, Jr., Matthew T. 62, of Springfield, passed away January 19, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born August 18, 1957 in Springfield, son of the late Mary (Stir) and Matthew T. Sheridan, Sr. Matt was a graduate of Catholic Central and had worked in insurance sales at Western & Southern. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. For many years, he portrayed Saint Patrick in the Springfield St. Patrick's Day parade. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and Union Club, and he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Survivors include special uncle, Tom Sheridan; numerous loving cousins; and his cat companion, Big Cat. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020