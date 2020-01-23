Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew SHERIDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew SHERIDAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew SHERIDAN Jr. Obituary
SHERIDAN, Jr., Matthew T. 62, of Springfield, passed away January 19, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born August 18, 1957 in Springfield, son of the late Mary (Stir) and Matthew T. Sheridan, Sr. Matt was a graduate of Catholic Central and had worked in insurance sales at Western & Southern. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. For many years, he portrayed Saint Patrick in the Springfield St. Patrick's Day parade. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and Union Club, and he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Survivors include special uncle, Tom Sheridan; numerous loving cousins; and his cat companion, Big Cat. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now