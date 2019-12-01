Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Slamka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Slamka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Slamka Obituary
SLAMKA, Matthew L. 63, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown on October 8, 1956 to parents Charles and Thelma (Gerdes) Slamka. Matt was the owner of Shaddock's for 28 years. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida and being on the beach. Mr. Slamka is survived by his wife, Ede Slamka; son, Matt Slamka Jr.; stepdaughters, Grace Taylor & Hannah Taylor; brothers, Chuck (Chris) Slamka, Greg (Sue) Slamka, Dennis (Sandy) Slamka, Mark (Missy) Slamka & Gery Slamka; sister, Amy (Bob) Armstrong; brother-in-law, Mark (Sara) Smith; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Slamka. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -