SLAMKA, Matthew L. 63, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown on October 8, 1956 to parents Charles and Thelma (Gerdes) Slamka. Matt was the owner of Shaddock's for 28 years. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida and being on the beach. Mr. Slamka is survived by his wife, Ede Slamka; son, Matt Slamka Jr.; stepdaughters, Grace Taylor & Hannah Taylor; brothers, Chuck (Chris) Slamka, Greg (Sue) Slamka, Dennis (Sandy) Slamka, Mark (Missy) Slamka & Gery Slamka; sister, Amy (Bob) Armstrong; brother-in-law, Mark (Sara) Smith; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Slamka. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019