|
|
TODD, Matthew D. Age 33 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday October 10, 2019. He was born April 8, 1986 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Gregory and Peggy (nee Herzig) Todd. Matthew attended Hamilton schools and served with distinction in the U. S. Army for 8 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephew Luke. He is survived by his parents Gregory and Peggy Todd; one brother Michael Todd; his grandmother Mary Creech, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Beryl and George Herzig and his paternal grandfather Ralph Todd. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday October 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in the Dayton, Ohio National Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 19, 2019