Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew WRIGHT Jr.


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew WRIGHT Jr. Obituary
WRIGHT, Jr., Matthew "Matt or Uncle Matt" Was born February 23, 1927 in Huntsville, Tennessee. Died May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and six sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Elva (Newport) Wright; two daughters, Beverly (Bo-Kay) (Steve) Peyton and Elvalyn (Lyn) (Jerry) Humston, one son, Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott Wright; three grandchildren, Matthew (Lil Buddy) James Peyton (Christi), Aimee (Peapicker) Kervin Velez, and Autumn (Princess) Wright as well as five great grandchildren, Cameron, Kylie, Matthew Jr, Kaleb, Hannah Peyton and Ethan Matthew Leon Velez, and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Matt enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1944 immediately after graduating from high school at age of 17 and spent a little over two and a half years serving his country, the latter part of which was with the 8th Air Force stationed in Kadena Air Base on Okinawa. Upon discharge from the Air Corp he met his future wife (Elva) and they had their first date on February 10, 1947 and that is the date he first proposed to her. She finally consented to be married and they said their vows on October 11, 1947 resulting in 73 wonderful years together. The family will receive visitors at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with Tony Carson officiating. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery, Far Hills Avenue at David Road. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -