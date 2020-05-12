|
|
WRIGHT, Jr., Matthew "Matt or Uncle Matt" Was born February 23, 1927 in Huntsville, Tennessee. Died May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and six sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Elva (Newport) Wright; two daughters, Beverly (Bo-Kay) (Steve) Peyton and Elvalyn (Lyn) (Jerry) Humston, one son, Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott Wright; three grandchildren, Matthew (Lil Buddy) James Peyton (Christi), Aimee (Peapicker) Kervin Velez, and Autumn (Princess) Wright as well as five great grandchildren, Cameron, Kylie, Matthew Jr, Kaleb, Hannah Peyton and Ethan Matthew Leon Velez, and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Matt enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1944 immediately after graduating from high school at age of 17 and spent a little over two and a half years serving his country, the latter part of which was with the 8th Air Force stationed in Kadena Air Base on Okinawa. Upon discharge from the Air Corp he met his future wife (Elva) and they had their first date on February 10, 1947 and that is the date he first proposed to her. She finally consented to be married and they said their vows on October 11, 1947 resulting in 73 wonderful years together. The family will receive visitors at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with Tony Carson officiating. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery, Far Hills Avenue at David Road. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020