YATES, Matthew James 53, of New Carlisle, died Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born October 25, 1965 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of Maxwell and Mary Yates. Matthew was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his father Maxwell. Matthew is survived by his mother Mary; sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Richard Ryan; niece Jessica (Matthew) Welch and their children Ava, Jada and Jack; nephew Richard (Erica) Ryan and their daughter Kate; and girlfriend Patti McIntyre. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 31, 2019