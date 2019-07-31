Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew YATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew YATES


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew YATES Obituary
YATES, Matthew James 53, of New Carlisle, died Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born October 25, 1965 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of Maxwell and Mary Yates. Matthew was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his father Maxwell. Matthew is survived by his mother Mary; sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Richard Ryan; niece Jessica (Matthew) Welch and their children Ava, Jada and Jack; nephew Richard (Erica) Ryan and their daughter Kate; and girlfriend Patti McIntyre. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now