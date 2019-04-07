|
YOUNGBLOOD, Jr., Matthew Arrington Age 1, of Dayton. Our little boy earned his halo on April 2, 2019. Born on Feb. 23, 2018 to Imani George and Matthew Youngblood Sr. Preceded in death by Melissa Campbell, Allen Combs (Elizabeth), Ronnie Watson, Luther Daniels, Lattie Turner, Eddie Spooner Sr. Survived by sisters, Faith and Wisdom Youngblood, Great-Grandparents: Eddie Spooner Jr., (Bridget), Ruth Daniels, Willton Luther Youngblood, Sr., Allison Turner, Grandparents: LaShonda Nicole Spooner-George, Kyle George (Nicole), Allyson Youngblood, Special Aunts: Kyle George II, Toi Kdowena (Kendell), Aundrea Marbury, Special Uncle: Eddie Spooner III, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thank you to: Wee Care, Children's Hospital, Corinthian Baptist Church and North Dayton School of Discovery. "When things were looking dark your smile was my light." Family gathers on Wed., April 10th at 10 a.m., funeral services begin at 11 a.m., at Corinthian Baptist Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019