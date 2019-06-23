|
|
GAGE, Mattie Passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her siblings Eloise Gibbs, Merle Frierson, John Frierson, Jr., Aretha McCloud Frierson, Acquanetta Jones, Raymond Frierson and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Payne Chapel AME Church 320 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH. Rev. Dr. Felicia R. Bagneris, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019