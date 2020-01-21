Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
118 Woodland Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
1935 - 2020
Mattie GROOMS Obituary
GROOMS, Mattie Lou Age 84 passed away on January 15, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace in Kettering, Ohio. She was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 6, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Julie Padgatt and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Don Grooms, Mike Grooms and Mark Grooms; grandchildren David Grooms, Bryan Grooms, Brandon Grooms, Michael Grooms, Justin Grooms, Ceara Smedley, Destiny Grooms and several great grand-children. Mattie enjoyed flowers, bingo and shopping at Wal Mart. She was also ornery and funny. She always had a special place in her heart for all children. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
