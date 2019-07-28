|
HUMMONS, Mattie Evelyn Age 76, born November 30, 1942 in Rome, GA departed this life July 23, 2019. A native of Rome, Georgia, she moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1951. Mattie graduated from Dunbar High School, class of 1960. Mattie was a faithful member of Historic McKinley United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Wilds, she leaves to cherish her memory: beloved husband of 58 years, Raymond Sr.; three children, Alice (Jeffrey) Cain of Florida, Raymond Jr. (Dr. Monica Hummons) of Oak Hill, Ohio and Dr. Tina L. Hummons. The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM The Memorial service will start at 11:00AM at Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton Ohio 45402, officiated by Pastor Peter E. Matthews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John E. Moore Center, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton, Ohio 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019