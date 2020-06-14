McCAIN, Mattie 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her residence. She was born on September 17, 1927, in Kite, Kentucky, the daughter of the late of Maryland and Mary (Bates) Hall. Survivors include two daughters, Patty J. (Gary) Elliott of Adairsville, Georgia and Pamela S. MacKay of Springfield; one son, Danny R. Martin of Springfield; one sister, Jean Barger of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; one brother, Harold Hall of Topmost, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Jason R. McCain, Angela Elliott, Curtis (Margaret) Elliott and MaryAlice (Joe) LaCerais, Catherine Stoddard, Amanda (Sean) McVean and Caleb MacKay; 31 great-grandchildren, Johnnie Tyler, Jason Ray, Jodi Michelle, Jami Lynn and Chelsea Dawn McCain, Wesley, Nathan and Maia Elliott, Kira MacKay, Kaidence MacKay, Keagin, Kohl and Kaylee Ortiz, Catrina, Joseph M. (Kaylynn), Ashley, Eli Joseph and Amelia LaCerais, Lance, Garrett, Hailey and Hannah Stoddard, Isabella and Magdalena Barnett, Duron and Hera McVean, Aiden and Andrew MacKay; 17 great great-grandchildren, Lucas, Miles, Kaiden, Ah Mia, Aubrii, Jason, Royce and Maxon McCain, Kylie Freeman, Tate Barcus Jr., Ryan Arthur, Colton Sieczkarski, Joseph S., Logan, Harper and Riley LaCerais and Liam Stoddard; special family member, Rebecca (Caleb) Ortiz and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John R. McCain; three sisters, Hattie and Magnola Hall and Ethel Conley; eight brothers, Hillard, Mitchell, Arlin, Charlie, Orivle, Albro, Maryland Jr. and Clay Hall; one grandson, Dennis MacKay Jr.; great-grandson, Thayne McVean and one son-in-law, Dennis MacKay. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2-4 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 10 am in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged during your presence at these services. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.