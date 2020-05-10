|
RANKINS, Mattie Mae Born September 20, 1927 in Ripley, Ohio, the oldest of 12 children, passed away April 23, 2020. She moved to Dayton where she worked and retired from the Board of Education. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise; children, Dexter and Linda. She leaves to mourn, sisters, Dorothy, Ermaline, Hazel and Elizabeth; children, Kevin, Aracca, Brett, Denise and Ryan; 15 grandchildren, over 25 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews; loving cousin, Donnie Thompson; loving friends, Bobbie Chattman, Ethel Wade, Barbara Irvin, Alice Jones. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery, following funeral service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020