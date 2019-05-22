JOHNSON, Maude G. Age 78 of Oxford, passed away at on Friday, May 17, 2019. Maude was born in Fort Gay, WV on August 4, 1940 to James B. Porter and Susan (Wellman) Porter. She was married to Roy Johnson, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Maude is survived by her children; Charles Johnson, Richard (Angela) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Misty (Billy) Johnson; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Janice (Henry) Glancy and Linda (Mike) White. Maude was preceded in death by her parents, James B.Porter and Susan Porter; two children, Michael Johnson and Susan James; and several siblings. Funeral service will be held at New Miami Church of Christ, 104 Highland Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011 on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Edgington. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at New Miami Church of Christ. Memorial contributions can be made to directly to the family. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary