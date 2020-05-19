Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St.,
Covington, OH 45318
937-473-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudie MANUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudie MAC MANUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudie MAC MANUS Obituary
MAC MANUS, Maudie Jean Age 84, of Franklin, went to be with Jesus with her loving family around her, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Jean was born on February 1, 1936 in Lee County, Kentucky to the (late) Oscar & Ada Mae (Vires) Shackelford; had received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Miami University, Oxford and then her Master's Degree in Counseling and also a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership. She retired from Palm Peach County School District, Florida, where she served as a counselor; she was a teacher and principal at Westwood Christian School in Live Oak, Florida; she was a founding member, teacher, and principal of the Franklin Wesleyan Academy, Franklin, Ohio; a member of the Franklin Wesleyan Chapel; however, her life, her heart-throb was her daughter and granddaughters, who she dearly loved. Preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings, Marie Frisby, Sarah Jewell, Ethel Benton, Thelma Rice, Emma Holland, Will, R.C., Archie, Lloyd, Larry, and Andrew Shackelford. Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Renee' Mac Manus Pohl & Timothy John Pohl of Franklin; three granddaughters, Rachel Renee' Pohl of Cincinnati, Rebecca Danielle Pohl of Cincinnati, Hannah Ashley Pohl of Franklin; sister, Mamie Banks of Middletown; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, Ohio with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating. Visitation 5:00 P.M. until time of service. Private family graveside services at Highland Cemetery, Covington, Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -