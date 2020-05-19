|
|
MAC MANUS, Maudie Jean Age 84, of Franklin, went to be with Jesus with her loving family around her, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Jean was born on February 1, 1936 in Lee County, Kentucky to the (late) Oscar & Ada Mae (Vires) Shackelford; had received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Miami University, Oxford and then her Master's Degree in Counseling and also a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership. She retired from Palm Peach County School District, Florida, where she served as a counselor; she was a teacher and principal at Westwood Christian School in Live Oak, Florida; she was a founding member, teacher, and principal of the Franklin Wesleyan Academy, Franklin, Ohio; a member of the Franklin Wesleyan Chapel; however, her life, her heart-throb was her daughter and granddaughters, who she dearly loved. Preceded in death by her parents; 11 siblings, Marie Frisby, Sarah Jewell, Ethel Benton, Thelma Rice, Emma Holland, Will, R.C., Archie, Lloyd, Larry, and Andrew Shackelford. Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Renee' Mac Manus Pohl & Timothy John Pohl of Franklin; three granddaughters, Rachel Renee' Pohl of Cincinnati, Rebecca Danielle Pohl of Cincinnati, Hannah Ashley Pohl of Franklin; sister, Mamie Banks of Middletown; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington, Ohio with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating. Visitation 5:00 P.M. until time of service. Private family graveside services at Highland Cemetery, Covington, Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020