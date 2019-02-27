PHIPPS, Maudie D. 89, of Middletown, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Perry County, Kentucky on December 13, 1929 to parents James Emery and Ella (Ross) Tackett. Maudie had worked as an inspector for General Motors, retiring in 1985 after 30 years with the company. She was an active member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. Maudie loved her family and was devoted to making a loving home for them. Mrs. Phipps is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Kelly) Hollon; son, Larry (Cathy) Phipps; sister, Beulah Stevens; four grandchildren, Cari (John) Day, David (Lyndsay) Phipps, Juliane Hollon & Jordin Hollon; and four great grandchildren, Mickela Day, Wyatt Day, Lilian Day & Remington Phipps. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Delmar Phipps; parents; brothers, Jack Tackett, James Tackett & Hargis Tackett; and sisters, Pauline Tackett, Sarah Tackett, Christine Tackett & Eunice Fay Tackett. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary