WEAVER, Maudie Lee Age 84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Lee was born on October 29, 1934 to Pearlie and Wallace Conley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Donald Roark and Roy Weaver, her sisters Mary Campbell, Martha Howard, and Margaret Webb, brother Orville Conley, and grandson Eric Roark. She was a mother to four, grandmother to seven, but was "grandma" to more kids than you could count. She was a leader in her community, spent time on city council, and tried to help as many people as she could. The family would like to thank Patriot Ridge Community and Hospice of the Miami Valley for the outstanding care and compassion given to her over the last few years and especially in her final hours. A memorial gathering to honor Lee will be held on August 3rd, from 2-6pm at Crossroad Baptist Church, 9903 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 28, 2019