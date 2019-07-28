Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maudie WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudie WEAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudie WEAVER Obituary
WEAVER, Maudie Lee Age 84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Lee was born on October 29, 1934 to Pearlie and Wallace Conley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Donald Roark and Roy Weaver, her sisters Mary Campbell, Martha Howard, and Margaret Webb, brother Orville Conley, and grandson Eric Roark. She was a mother to four, grandmother to seven, but was "grandma" to more kids than you could count. She was a leader in her community, spent time on city council, and tried to help as many people as she could. The family would like to thank Patriot Ridge Community and Hospice of the Miami Valley for the outstanding care and compassion given to her over the last few years and especially in her final hours. A memorial gathering to honor Lee will be held on August 3rd, from 2-6pm at Crossroad Baptist Church, 9903 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.