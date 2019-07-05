NAPIER, Maultie C. Age 83, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019. Maultie was born February 1, 1936. She was born in Hyden, KY the daughter of Farmer and Opha (Sizemore) Collins. Maultie was a teacher for 46 years and all of her time in Franklin was spent at Anthony Wayne School. She was quoted in the Franklin Chronicle in 1998 "I love the kids so I don't see any reason to give it up". Maultie is survived by; her daughter Kathy (Allen) Chambers; son Wade (Buffy) Napier; and son Roger (Cindy) Napier; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, also a brother David Collins. Maultie was preceded in death by her husband Ford Napier, brothers, Paul, Eugene, and Pearl and a sister, Zilphia Sizemore. A Visitation for Maultie will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at in Springboro Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Napier family. Published in Journal-News on July 5, 2019