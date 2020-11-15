1/
Maura HAMILTON
HAMILTON, Maura Anne

Age 63, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Maura was born in Connecticut to James and Mary (Stroehlin) Weir. She was a well-respected dietician and educator, as well as an active member of Ascension Catholic Church. Maura will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 35 years, Edward Hamilton; daughter, Mary (Thomas) Vaughn; their children, Edward, Liliana, Rosaleigh, David, and another granddaughter on the way; son, Patrick; sister, Deborah Weir; and a host of extended family in Connecticut. Family will greet friends Tuesday, November 17 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, at 10:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. To share condolences with the family, please visit


www.routsong.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
