Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
FERRIS, Maureen Age 92, a former resident of West Chester, Ohio and recently of Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton, Ohio passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born April 21, 1926 in Hazelgreen, Kentucky to the late Talmage and Mirtie Stamper. On May 12, 1945 she married Harry Estel Ferris who passed away in 1979. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Stamper. She is survived by her two children: Sandra Pennington (Norm) of Fairfield Township, Ohio and Harry Estel Ferris, Jr. (Mary) of Bloomington, Indiana; five grandchildren: Deborah Dye-Giehls (Brad), Rebecca Ware (Doug), Benjamin Ferris, Amanda Ferris, and Casey Ferris; her first great grandchild, Kaden Samuel Giehls and many dear nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10-11 AM, Service at 11 AM, at Hodapp Funeral home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, Ohio, 45224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Fairfield Township, Ohio 45011. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019
