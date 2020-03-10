|
JOHNSON, Maureen M. Age 84, of Shandon, Ohio passed away March 5, 2020. She had been a teacher at Morgan Elementary School and the pianist at Shandon Congregational Church. She was born in 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to William Bryan and Ruth (Anderson) McFerrin. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry, brother Lee (Sandy) McFerrin, sons Mike (Nancy) and Dan (Rosario) Johnson, daughters Sue (Mark) Schlembach and Vicki (Ben) Cook, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 7:00 PM on Friday, March 13. The service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 PM. Both will be held at the Shandon Congregational Church, 4782 Cincinnati-Brookville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sea Turtle Inc. of South Padre Island, Texas, The Nature Conservancy, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2020