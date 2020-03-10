Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Maureen M. Age 84, of Shandon, Ohio passed away March 5, 2020. She had been a teacher at Morgan Elementary School and the pianist at Shandon Congregational Church. She was born in 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to William Bryan and Ruth (Anderson) McFerrin. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry, brother Lee (Sandy) McFerrin, sons Mike (Nancy) and Dan (Rosario) Johnson, daughters Sue (Mark) Schlembach and Vicki (Ben) Cook, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 7:00 PM on Friday, March 13. The service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 PM. Both will be held at the Shandon Congregational Church, 4782 Cincinnati-Brookville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sea Turtle Inc. of South Padre Island, Texas, The Nature Conservancy, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -