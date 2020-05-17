Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Maurice AKERS
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Fairview Cemetery
AKERS, Maurice "Dick" Age 101, a resident of Bickford Retirement Community, and formerly of Madison Township, OH, passed away, Thursday May 14, 2020. He was born March 20, 1919, to the late Bessie (Lane) and Lloyd Akers. He was a member of Solid Rock Church. Dick was a W.W. II Army Veteran; and retired from Armco Steel in 1974 after 33 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. (Setser) Akers; and 3 brothers, Vernice, Roscoe, and Ronald Akers; and 2 sisters Geraldine Storer and Lillian Papie. He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Donna) Akers and Kenneth Akers; his daughter Vicki (Bill) Warnock; 4 grandchildren, Michele (Matt) Parker, Megan (Mike) Moyer, Richard Akers and Jonathan Akers; 8 great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles Akers; his 2 sisters, Margaret Oda, and Joann (Richard) Dillon; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH, with Pastor James A. Setser officiatingDalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020
