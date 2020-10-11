1/1
Maurice CHILDRESS
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHILDRESS, Maurice Ms. Maurice Childress, affectionately called "Reesie" as in Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born to David & Prentice Sanders on September 29, 1921, in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by all her siblings, both parents, and her late husband, James Childress, Sr. Maurice lived a profoundly blessed life displaying resilience from many of life's challenges. She worked hard as a wife, mother, and employee of Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center before retiring as a cook after 17 years of service. She was a life-long member of the COTLG (Jewell Dominion) and faithfully served the call of an ordained minister and church mother for many years. A semi-private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12-1 pm ET at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd, Trotwood, OH 45416, Pastors/Dr's. Truman L. & Beverly Martin. Due to social distancing, seating capacity is limited to a maximum of 90. Family & friends may join via livestream beginning at 11:30 and also view her journey and special moments at: https://www.facebook.com/motherchildress. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations in loving memory of Mother Maurice Childress can be extended to the host church and the following entities involved in her eldercare: Maranatha Worship Centre Family Ministries, Cypress Point Health Campus 937 836-3149, 600 W. National Rd, Englewood, OH 45322, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton 937-256-4490, 324 Wilmington Ave,, Dayton, OH 45420.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:30 AM
Maranatha Worship Centre
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Maranatha Worship Centre
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved