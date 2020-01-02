Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
HUNTLEY, Maurice Antwan Of Dayton, OH, departed this life December 24, 2019. Survived by parents: Oliver Huntley and Joyce (Jonathan Sandridge) Huntley; grandmother, Ruby I. Wright; sister, Tamika Huntley; (3) brothers, Tyson Huntley, Glen R. Johnson and Marquise Green; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. FRIDAY, January 3, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Bobby Raye Huntley, Officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
