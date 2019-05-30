Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd.
Cleves, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd
Cleves, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice MEEKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice MEEKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maurice MEEKER Obituary
MEEKER, Maurice R. "Dick" 1937-2019. Resident of Sunbury, Ohio 1937-1972, Monroe, Ohio 1974-present. Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Albert Meeker, brother Eldon Meeker and grandson Joseph Meeker. Survived by loving wife Judy Meeker (nee Roberts), sister Margaret Brooke, children Maurice Richard Meeker II (Rick), Kimberly Fisher, Scott Meeker, Rebecca Meeker, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dick loved his family above all else. He was a farmer, engineer, patent holder, business owner, avid motorcyclist, radio control pilot and Lyft driver. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 11am until funeral service at 1pm at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cleves, OH, 45002, Rev. Scott Meeker officiating.
Published in Journal-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now