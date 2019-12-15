|
WORTHAM, Maurice A. "Cup" Age 69 of Dayton, passed away following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio and was a graduate of Dunbar H. S., class of 1968. He was retired from Dayton Power & Light after 45+ years of service. A charter member of Agape Bible Fellowship, earned a degree from Temple Bible College and served as a Minister for St. Paul Global Outreach Ministries. Maurice is survived by his brother, John L. Wortham III (Estella); sisters, Diane Latham, Karen Miliner, and Loretta Dixon; special god-son, Shawn Wilkins, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, December 17, 2019 at AGAPE BIBLE FELLOWSHIP, 2560 N. Main St., with Pastor John Maze, Officiating and Reverend Lawrence Marshall, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held 6 8 p.m., MONDAY, December 16, 2019 at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019