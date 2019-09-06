|
KIRBY, Mavalene E. Age 77, of Franklin, OH; died Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Mavalene was born on March 1, 1942 to the late Raymond and Lorraine (Six) Norvell Venters. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Kirby; her son, Robert Wesley Kirby, sons, Dwight and Rick Norvell. Mavalene is survived by her children, William (Virginia) Kirby, Paul (Joyce) Kirby, Darrell Kirby, and Brian (Mandie) Kirby; 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Carlos Norvell, Jerry Norvell, David Norvell, John Venters, Vincent Venters, Marilyn Williams, Melody Kirby, and Mary Engle. Funeral Services are 10am Monday September 9, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Robert Branscum officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6pm at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Butler Warren Counties and donations can be made to them in memory of Mavalene. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 6, 2019