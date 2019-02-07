CALDWELL, Mavin L. Went home to be with her Lord Monday, February 4, 2019 in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Nicholasville, Ky on August 2, 1928. Her parents were Strobridge Hoard and Mary Greene Hoard. Mavin was one of 9 children who have all passed on before her. She had one son who was her pride and joy, Mr. Edward "Butch" Helms who passed in 2016. Mavin Caldwell was married to Conley Caldwell and they resided in Springfield, Ohio since the mid-sixties. She was very active with numerous organizations such as the Daughters of Isis, past Commandress, past Worthy Matron of Golden Star number one, Eastern Star, the Retirement Set and the Brigham/Hoard Family Club. She was a long standing member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she served as a President of the Missionary Board and served in various church organizations. She enjoyed traveling with her organizational duties and had a chance to see most of the United States. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children, Marcia "Bookie" Wilkes, Strobridge "Buddy" Hoard, Jr, Deborah King, Wanda King, Denise King, David Hoard, Shawn King, Ronnie Hoard and Anita Hoard; Special love for Connie Caldwell, her step daughter. Also, she is survived by numerous cousins and their children. She loved family and stayed active by communicating with many of them and tried never to miss out on any family gathering. Family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Rev. Ollie Burton. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerfamily.com to share a memory of Mavin or to leave a condolence for her family. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary