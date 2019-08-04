|
LEWIS, Mavis A. 80, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 28, 2019. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Mavis was born October 4, 1938 in Ide, England the daughter of the late Louise Hatchley. Mavis came to United States in 1947 from England and was a graduate of Breman High School in Breman, IN. She later served her country by enlisting in the US Army and WACS, Corp. She enjoyed making crafts, her book club and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Cathedral of Praise church. She is survived by her life-long companion, Jess Hohnhorst of Summerville, SC; two sons, Craig (Kimberly) Lewis of Dayton, OH, Mark A. Lewis of Centerville, OH; daughter, Susan Hall of Englewood, OH; grandchildren; Noah, Kurt, Tammy, Chris and Kevin; great-grandchildren Kaya and Charles; daughter-in-law Cheng-He of Crestview, FL; sister, Mary Lou Schultz-Hatchley of Mishiwaka, IN; nephews, Shane and Nevin Detert. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Michael and a sister, Irene.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019