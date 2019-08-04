Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Lewis


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Lewis Obituary
LEWIS, Mavis A. 80, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 28, 2019. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Mavis was born October 4, 1938 in Ide, England the daughter of the late Louise Hatchley. Mavis came to United States in 1947 from England and was a graduate of Breman High School in Breman, IN. She later served her country by enlisting in the US Army and WACS, Corp. She enjoyed making crafts, her book club and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Cathedral of Praise church. She is survived by her life-long companion, Jess Hohnhorst of Summerville, SC; two sons, Craig (Kimberly) Lewis of Dayton, OH, Mark A. Lewis of Centerville, OH; daughter, Susan Hall of Englewood, OH; grandchildren; Noah, Kurt, Tammy, Chris and Kevin; great-grandchildren Kaya and Charles; daughter-in-law Cheng-He of Crestview, FL; sister, Mary Lou Schultz-Hatchley of Mishiwaka, IN; nephews, Shane and Nevin Detert. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Michael and a sister, Irene.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now