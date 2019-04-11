|
RILEY, Mavis Nadine Born August 22, 1926 in Jackson County, GA to Arthur and Emma Sorrells. Passed away April 8, 2019 age 92. She leaves to cherish her memory one son Cecil Riley; two daughters Delores Annan (George) and Sandra Towns; one sister Leona Hunter, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 19, and great-great grandmother of 7, and a host other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 110 am until time of service 12pm at Bethel AME Church 1507, Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. William C. Roberts II, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019