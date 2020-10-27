1/
Max MOSS
MOSS, Max

Highly regarded journalist Max Moss, who was a sports writer for the Dayton Daily News early in his career, died October 22, at his home in Pleasant View, Tennessee. He was 80 years old.

A native of nearby Richmond Indiana, Mr. Moss was a member of the DDN staff from 1966-70, covering high school sports, outdoors and bowling.

An avid bowler and student of the game's history, he was a member of the four-person committee that traveled extensively to promote the selection of Dayton to host the American Bowling Congress' annual championship in the late 1960s.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
OCT
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
