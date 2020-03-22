|
NAVE, Max Eugene Was born April 12, 1934 and passed away at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield on March 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank R. and Caroline Slaughter Nave. Max volunteered with the Ohio Air National Guard after high school. He was retired from International Harvester where he was the IHC Power House Engineer and Supervisor for a number of years. His community activities included membership in Anthony Lodge as a 32nd degree Mason; acting as Cleo the Clown with the Grotto Club; serving as Chairman of the Clark County March of Dimes and volunteering on a citizens band "Radio Emergency Associated Citizens Team" known as "REACT." He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Max owned and operated the Max Nave's SOHIO Service Station located at Sunset & Belmont in Springfield for a number of years. His survivors include his wife of 36 years, Helen; brother, Ronnie (Carolyn) Nave; son, Douglas E. and Luktan Nave; step-daughter, Karen Mount; special sister-in-law, Cheryl Vermillion; best friend, John Steinhauer; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Warren Max Nave; brother, Edwin (Sheri) Nave; sister, Edith (Richard) Harris; and his loyal companion and basset hound "Mr. Grumpy." Max made the selfless choice to donate his body to the OSU College of Medicine to aid in the advancement of medical science and education. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020