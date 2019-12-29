|
|
STOVER, Max Russell Age 92, of Fairfield passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1927 to the late Carl and Florence Stover. Max is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; children, Michelle Stover Prok and Mark Russell Stover; grandchildren, Corey Ryan Prok, Andrew Craig Prok, Matthew Russell Prok, Emily Brennan Gregg, and Sidney Leigh Stover; great grandchildren, Oliver Christian Prok, Finn Daniel Prok, Maverick Ash Barfield, and Jack Otis Gregg; numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Clara Belle Howell, Irene Hill, Lucille Bayles, Virginia Ruth Stover, Joan Burtchin, and D.W. Stover. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at St. Marks Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield 45014. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Joe Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019