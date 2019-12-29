Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Marks Methodist Church
4601 Fairfield Ave
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Marks Methodist Church
4601 Fairfield Ave
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAX STOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAX STOVER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAX STOVER Obituary
STOVER, Max Russell Age 92, of Fairfield passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1927 to the late Carl and Florence Stover. Max is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; children, Michelle Stover Prok and Mark Russell Stover; grandchildren, Corey Ryan Prok, Andrew Craig Prok, Matthew Russell Prok, Emily Brennan Gregg, and Sidney Leigh Stover; great grandchildren, Oliver Christian Prok, Finn Daniel Prok, Maverick Ash Barfield, and Jack Otis Gregg; numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Clara Belle Howell, Irene Hill, Lucille Bayles, Virginia Ruth Stover, Joan Burtchin, and D.W. Stover. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at St. Marks Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield 45014. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Joe Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAX's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -