BALDASARE, L. Maxine Age 90, born 3-26-1929 in Dayton, of Centerville died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Saturday February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Della Guinn; two sisters, Gwendolyn, Doris; two brothers, Roy Jr. and Larry. She is survived by three sons, John, Joe (Terri), Nick (Kathy) Baldasare; a sister, Linda (Dennis) Carter; seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Maxine was retired from General Motors, a member of the John Pirelli Lodge, the VFW, American Legion and Holy Trinity Catholic Church for 65 years. Maxine was also a loyal Ohio State Football fan. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday February 12 at Holy Trinity Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brunner Literacy Center, 4825 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Maxine was devoted to her family her entire life. Family and friends will miss her smile, warmth and her ever present sense of humor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020