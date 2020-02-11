Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine BALDASARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine BALDASARE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine BALDASARE Obituary
BALDASARE, L. Maxine Age 90, born 3-26-1929 in Dayton, of Centerville died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Saturday February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Della Guinn; two sisters, Gwendolyn, Doris; two brothers, Roy Jr. and Larry. She is survived by three sons, John, Joe (Terri), Nick (Kathy) Baldasare; a sister, Linda (Dennis) Carter; seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Maxine was retired from General Motors, a member of the John Pirelli Lodge, the VFW, American Legion and Holy Trinity Catholic Church for 65 years. Maxine was also a loyal Ohio State Football fan. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday February 12 at Holy Trinity Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brunner Literacy Center, 4825 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Maxine was devoted to her family her entire life. Family and friends will miss her smile, warmth and her ever present sense of humor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -