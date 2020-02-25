|
|
CLARK, Maxine G. Longtime resident of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at a long term care facility in Ithaca, NY. Maxine was born in Kentucky on March 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Jessie and Hettie Gilbert. Maxine was an active member of the former East Dayton Baptist Church (now known as The Church at Eastmont) until moving to New York three years ago to be near her daughter and grandchildren when living independently became more difficult. For many years Maxine was the school secretary for Fairbrook Elementary School. In retirement she greatly enjoyed traveling and companionship with friends. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles. Her most treasured time was that spent with her loving grandsons and more recently, her great-grandson. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Debra(Alan)Scheer of Trumansburg, NY; her son, William L. Clark Jr. of Philippines; and her grandsons, Nathan(Kathryn)Scheer and their son Isaac, Trevor Scheer; and Noah Scheer, all of Trumansburg, NY. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband William L. Clark in 1988. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00Am Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service will then follow, with burial at Mount Zion Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020