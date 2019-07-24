EDWARDS, Maxine Maxine Edwards passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Senior Living Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on July 13, 2019, after 98 years of abundant life. Maxine was born in Darke County, Ohio, on February 4, 1921, to the late Ed and Josie (Shook) Schultz. She attended grade school in Palestine, Ohio and graduated from Greenville High School, Class of 1939. She married Herbert B. Edwards of Sidney, Ohio on January 7, 1945. Herb and Maxine resided in Covington, Ohio for 25 years where Herb was the District Manager for the Dayton Power & Light Company and also served as Mayor of Covington, Ohio for 5 years. Mr. Edwards passed away on June 11, 1988, in Greenville, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Schultz; sisters, Helen Rank and Geraldine Jobes; and a special friend of later years, Dick Martin, who passed away on October 23, 2000. Maxine and Dick attended Coletown Christian Church together. Maxine is survived by her son, Dennis Edwards and wife, Rebecca, of Bixby, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Stefanie and husband, Chaplain Paul Greer, of Chesapeake, Virginia; granddaughter, Samantha Krieger and husband, Pastor Jeremiah Krieger, of Holyoke, Colorado; and six great grandchildren, Parker Greer, Palmer Greer, John Krieger, Rebekah Krieger, Hannah Krieger, and Will Krieger. A Celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery in Ansonia, Ohio. Chaplain Paul Greer and Pastor Jeremiah Krieger will preside over the funeral and graveside service. Guests may visit with Maxine's family on Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made, in her honor, to Physician's Choice Hospice, 14324 Northwestern Ave., Edmond, OK 73913; or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019