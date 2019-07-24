Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS, Maxine Maxine Edwards passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Senior Living Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on July 13, 2019, after 98 years of abundant life. Maxine was born in Darke County, Ohio, on February 4, 1921, to the late Ed and Josie (Shook) Schultz. She attended grade school in Palestine, Ohio and graduated from Greenville High School, Class of 1939. She married Herbert B. Edwards of Sidney, Ohio on January 7, 1945. Herb and Maxine resided in Covington, Ohio for 25 years where Herb was the District Manager for the Dayton Power & Light Company and also served as Mayor of Covington, Ohio for 5 years. Mr. Edwards passed away on June 11, 1988, in Greenville, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Schultz; sisters, Helen Rank and Geraldine Jobes; and a special friend of later years, Dick Martin, who passed away on October 23, 2000. Maxine and Dick attended Coletown Christian Church together. Maxine is survived by her son, Dennis Edwards and wife, Rebecca, of Bixby, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Stefanie and husband, Chaplain Paul Greer, of Chesapeake, Virginia; granddaughter, Samantha Krieger and husband, Pastor Jeremiah Krieger, of Holyoke, Colorado; and six great grandchildren, Parker Greer, Palmer Greer, John Krieger, Rebekah Krieger, Hannah Krieger, and Will Krieger. A Celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery in Ansonia, Ohio. Chaplain Paul Greer and Pastor Jeremiah Krieger will preside over the funeral and graveside service. Guests may visit with Maxine's family on Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made, in her honor, to Physician's Choice Hospice, 14324 Northwestern Ave., Edmond, OK 73913; or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now